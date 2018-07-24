2 weeks before right-to-work vote, national labor overseers take local union to court

A federal board overseeing labor organizations is taking a local union to court for allegedly charging a worker illegal dues — an announcement that comes just two weeks ahead of Missouri’s right-to-work vote that could buoy unions or deal them a substantial blow.
The National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against a Kansas City area chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, or IBEW Local 53, alleging that the union illegally charged a non-member, James Feagins, improper fees. It set a hearing in the case for this fall.
Feagins had previously filed a charge with the NLRB against IBEW Local 53 with free legal representation from the National Right to Work Foundation, an ally of the National Right to Work Committee. The committee has donated to support Missouri’s right-to-work law against a union-backed attempt to repeal it.
The foundation announced the case in a press release Monday, ahead of Missouri’s hard-fought right-to-work vote on Aug. 7, and used it as fodder to support the policy.
“This case underscores the need for Missouri workers to have the protections of a right-to-work law to make union affiliation and union financial support completely voluntary,” said Mark Mix, president of the foundation. “Each and every Missouri worker deserves the freedom to decide for him or herself whether union officials deserve part of their hard-earned money.”
According to the NLRB complaint, Feagins, an employee at the New-Mac Electric Cooperative in Neosho, Mo., objected to full union membership in November 2017, but IBEW Local 53 has failed to explain why he was charged for “organizing expenses and expenses incurred by (IBEW’s) affiliates,” which the complaint says were purported to be “representational activities.”
In Missouri and other states that have not adopted right to work, non-members such as Feagins can be required to pay union fees to cover the cost of collective bargaining and union representation without paying full member fees that might contribute to political activities. IBEW Local 53’s contract with New-Mac contained such a requirement, according to the complaint.
Those non-member fees, or agency fees, are at issue in the fight over right to work. Unions in states that have not adopted right to work can charge them. Without agency fees, unions say they have a free-rider problem of workers benefiting from union-negotiated contacts without paying for the services they receive.
Under right to work, employees could opt out of paying those fees.
Erin Schrimpf, spokeswoman for the We Are Missouri campaign working to thwart right to work, criticized the foundation in a statement.
“It should come as no surprise that two weeks before the election another wealthy, out-of-state special interest group is attempting to mislead Missouri voters into lowering their own pay,” Schrimpf said. “Here’s something this Virginia-based group won’t tell Missourians: Proposition A fails to create jobs, and it drives down wages.”
Supporters argue that right to work attracts businesses to the state and boosts economic development. Opponents, including unions, say it lowers wages and weakens unions.
“Feagins chose to hold IBEW union officials accountable for their greedy neglect of employees’ rights,” Mix said. “As long as union officials have the power to force financial support from the workers they claim to represent, these types of violations will continue as union bosses seek to line their pockets with illegal forced dues.”
IBEW Local 53 declined to comment.
Right to work will appear on Missouri ballots on Aug. 7 as Proposition A. Voting “yes” on Proposition A would put the right-to-work law passed last year by the Missouri General Assembly and signed by then-Gov. Eric Greitens. Voting “no” would repeal the law, which has been on hold since unions gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on the policy.
