New York-based company plants flag in Lee’s Summit, with 250 jobs planned

After a nationwide search, New York-based EXL is putting an office in Lee's Summit and hiring at least 250 workers, the company announced Monday.
EXL, which has 43 locations and more than 27,000 employees around the globe, provides data analytics and operations management for business clients. The company has already hired about 70 employees in the area and plans a total 250 positions for the new location near Lee's Summit's Summit Fair shopping center.
The announcement comes on the heels of business magnate Warren Buffett's visit to Lenexa last week to open a new Geico location that will build to 500 jobs over five years.
So far, EXL has been hiring for a contact center for one of its insurance clients. As the company's Lee's Summit presence grows, it will hire for other back-office processing services for its clients that may include billing, claims and underwriting.
Sonila Pokharia, senior vice president for operations in the U.S., said contact center employees need a high school diploma and will be providing roadside assistance for a major U.S. auto insurance carrier. Applicants for other jobs that may come to the Lee's Summit location could need higher-level education, she said.
Pokharia said clients have expressed interest in working with the Lee's Summit operation.
"We've already brought them over," she said. "They've taken a tour. They like what they see, so we are already in conversations, so it very well could go beyond the 250 (jobs) that we're talking about."
Pokharia said EXL considers about 20 factors to pick a new office location, including the economic situation in the community, educational attainment, crime, available labor and government assistance.
Bringing EXL to Lee's Summit took about two years, said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council, or KCADC. He said it's the largest new job creation announcement Lee's Summit has had in five years.
"I think this announcement coming on the heels of last week's announcement in Lenexa shows the balance of growth in the Kansas City region, and it's exciting that we have another company — this one with an international impact — that selected the Kansas City region and Lee's Summit for a significant operation," Cowden said.
Pokharia said EXL is one of the best places for "go-getters" to work and grow. The company's international presence means employees can grow where they are or branch out.
"Take a look at me," Pokharia said. "I have worked in like four countries now."
Rick McDowell, president of the Lee's Summit Economic Development Council, said the sheer number of jobs EXL plans to create is good news for Lee's Summit.
EXL serves business clients across the banking and finance, health care, insurance, transportation and logistics, travel and leisure and utilities industries.
