Tokyo Olympic organizers conduct security tests with police

Tokyo Metropolitan Police officers, using a sniffer dog, seize a mock intruder during a security drill for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Tokyo Olympic organizers conducted a series of drills with the Metropolitan Police Department aimed at boosting security for the 2020 games. The drills included removing an explosive package and subduing a knife-wielding intruder who attempted to breach security. Jim Armstrong AP Photo