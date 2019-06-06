Summertime gift ideas for everything from Father’s Day to weddings

Grilling gadgets are an inexpensive, and always adored, option for Father’s Day gifts. File photo

Maybe it’s the warmer weather or the vacation spirit in the air, but summertime seems to warrant more parties and gatherings than any other season — or at least give the winter holiday season a run for its money.

Father’s Day

Lowest price: What father doesn’t love financial responsibility? Luckily, we live in a hub of great free entertainment for every age and nearly every interest. Consider the many free local options, like a Boulevard tour, Crown Center or The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Grill action: You can kick up the heat of your Father’s Day by going for the grill. Treat him to some new grilling gear to last all season, delicious local spices and rubs or maybe a novelty apron for the grill master who already has it all.

Go tech: If you’re going for broke this year to show your dad how much you appreciate him, tech is an easy way to the modern man’s heart. Wireless headphones, the latest in Apple watches or a personal digital assistant like the Alexa Echo will all make his life easier.

Baby shower

Inexpensive options: Handmade decor is an easy way to share in the celebration of your friend’s new arrival. Try a framed favorite quote, blessing or their initials; a baby blanket; or a monthly milestone photo kit. But if DIY isn’t your style, you can still get a milestone set for relatively low cost.

Keepsake treasures: Precious keepsakes like frames or cherished figurines are a perfect gift idea with a typically middle-of-the-road price tag. And each time they revisit their memories will be like an additional gift.

Check the registry: For your closest friend, large scale gifts could be anything from a baby monitor to a high-end stroller. Before you commit to such a big present, though, make sure to reference the registry for preferences.

Wedding

It’s likely that at least once you’ll be invited to a wedding where you’re not that close to the bride or groom. If you decline or don’t want to make a big show of a gift, a nice quality cookbook is a great low-cost, thoughtful present.

Lower price: The one thing you can never have enough of is quality linens. Luxurious towels or an elegant throw blanket can be a gift that will be treasured for years.

Donate: More than an expensive gift, the greatest gift you may be able to give is a donation to their honeymoon or starter fund. If you’re at a loss for gift ideas but want to share something meaningful, give the gift of experience.

It’s always a good idea to check the registry or ask a gift recipient what they may want, but if you’re feeling adventurous to come up with your creative ideas, you could always give more.

Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.