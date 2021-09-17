Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Dalton Daily Citizen. September 14, 2021.

Editorial: Editorial: With Nov. 2 general election approaching, make sure you are registered to vote

The upcoming Nov. 2 locally doesn’t have the glitz and controversy of 2020, when Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump were battling it out at the top of the ticket.

For local voters, there are no high profile national or state battles on the Nov. 2 ballot. For voters in Dalton and Whitfield County, they will have three races to vote on: Dalton City Council Ward 2: Annalee Harlan and Rodney Craig Miller; Dalton City Council Ward 4: Gary Crews and Steve Farrow; and the Dalton Board of Education: Palmer Griffin and Manuel Meza. All other positions in the election are uncontested.

Although the upcoming election doesn’t have the allure of a presidential race, it is nonetheless extremely important.

The decisions our city councilmembers and school board representatives make immediately impact our lives. That’s why it’s important that you vote. But before you can vote, you must be registered to do so.

The deadline to register online to vote is Monday, Oct. 4. You can register at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office’s website at sos.ga.gov or at the Board of Elections office in the Whitfield County Courthouse.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office (georgia.gov/register-vote), to register to vote you must:

• Be a citizen of the United States.

• Be a legal resident of the county.

• Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote.

• Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude.

• Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge.

After you’ve made sure you are eligible to vote, you then fill out and submit a voter registration application, check for your precinct card and then vote.

Keep in mind that early voting runs Oct. 12-29, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Board of Elections office. There will also be two Saturdays during that time frame where the office will be open for early voting.

Being a part of the democratic process of voting is an honor we all should participate in. Please register to vote.

___

Valdosta Daily Times. September 10, 2021.

Editorial: No Mindy, but get ready

Tropical Storm Mindy was a nonevent for our coverage area.

But Mindy served a purpose.

The fast moving storm that made landfall in the gulf Wednesday was not expected to develop into a named storm until suddenly it did.

This time of year, it is important for everyone to stay prepared for the fast forming storms.

There are a few things we can all do way ahead of time when we are not frantically trying to get ready for a storm that is closing in on us.

Every household should have an emergency kit that includes bottled water, nonperishable food items, first aid kit, essential medicines, personal hygiene items, flashlights, batteries and an emergency weather radio if possible.

When a storm approaches it is important that you have a safe place in your home designated, that your car is full of gasoline, all your devices are fully charged and double check your emergency kit to make sure it is fully stocked.

Of course, another important way to prepare is to make sure you receive all weather watches and warnings as soon as possible.

All weather alerts should be taken seriously. You can get severe weather alerts on your cell phone or mobile device, and you do not have to be a subscriber to The Valdosta Daily Times to receive weather alerts and breaking news.

___

Brunswick News. September 14, 2021.

Editorial: Will windmills dot the coast like they do the prairie?

When driving along long stretches of highway in states like Texas and Kansas, it is not unusual to see array after array after array of giant power-producing windmills cluttering the wide and seemingly endless expanses of prairie. If the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee has its way, the same scenery could be in store for the Georgia coast.

While a cleaner form of energy, hundreds or thousands of windmills dotting the natural horizon of the Atlantic Ocean would be as esthetically pleasing as a distant oil rig.

Leasing blocks of ocean for windmills is part of the gargantuan $3.5 trillion spending bill Democrats are pushing in Congress. It is the first piece of the plan, in fact, passing last week along a party-line vote, 24-13.

The goal, of course, is to backseat oil and gas, and reserve the front seat for alternative forms of energy, including wind power. It is a step toward fighting climate change, advocates of the bill say. Progressives want to reduce and eventually eliminate all reliance on fossil fuels and replace them with sustainable energy sources.

To discourage oil exploration on water or public lands, the committee proposes to jack up the royalty rate to 20%. It’s currently 12.5%.

In addition, the minimum bid for parcels under the control of the Bureau of Land Management would jump to $10 an acre from $2 acre.

The bill would revive efforts by the federal government to lease offshore blocks for wind development. States affected, in addition to Georgia, would be Florida and the Carolinas.

Many will remember the fiasco in Congress in 2011 when U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy, one of the staunchest advocates of sustainable energy sources, adamantly and vehemently objected to the Cape Wind Project. The wind farm, which was to replace the energy production of a coal power plant, was to be constructed in Horseshoe Shoal in Nantucket Sound, south of Cape Cod, Mass., and the Kennedy estate. Sen. Kennedy stated his reason for opposing the wind farm in an op-ed, writing that “(h)undreds of flashing lights to warn airplanes away from the turbines will steal the stars and nighttime views. The noise of the turbines will be audible onshore … (and) the project will damage the views from 16 historic sites and lighthouses on the cape and nearby islands.”

Sen. Kennedy was gung-ho about wind farms, though only as long as they were not in the backyard of the Kennedy estate.

Many Coastal Georgians, Floridians and Carolinians undoubtedly feel the same way about their backyard. Time will tell whether it matters.

END