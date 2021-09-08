Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $74.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.37 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $588.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $585.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Korn/Ferry said it expects revenue in the range of $585 million to $615 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $523.9 million.

Korn/Ferry shares have increased 68% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.