National & International

Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $74.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.37 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $588.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $585.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Korn/Ferry said it expects revenue in the range of $585 million to $615 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $523.9 million.

Korn/Ferry shares have increased 68% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

On the Vine

A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service