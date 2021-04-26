HBT Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.2 million.

The bank, based in Bloomington, Illinois, said it had earnings of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $41.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.9 million.

HBT Financial shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 65% in the last 12 months.