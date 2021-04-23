GM vows more money, more opportunity for ad spend with Black-owned media

General Motors is revealing a new plan to spend more advertising dollars with media companies that have diverse ownership.

On Friday, GM revealed a new five-part plan — the result of a series of meetings between CEO Mary Barra and Black-owned media representatives over the past three weeks — that will offer better access to advertising dollars with GM.

The new plan comes after a series of full-page ads in several newspapers in which some Black-owned media leaders accused GM and Barra of systemic racism for refusing to take a meeting with the media leaders and allocate a greater portion of the advertising budget with Black-owned media.

Here are the five key parts of the plan GM said it will provide:

—Better measurement tools such as Nielsen ratings

—More favorable payment plans from GM and multiyear advertising deals.

—Boost its ad spend with Black-owned media from 2% to 8% by 2025.

—Earmark $50 million over 10 years to further support diversity in marketing and sponsorships beyond advertising.

—GM will also hold a "summit" on May 14 exclusively with leaders of companies with diverse ownership. This will allow those leaders to pitch their proposals to GM ahead of the mainstream media pitch session that occurs later in the month, thereby giving them earlier access to GM's advertising budget allocation process.

“This action plan will transform our engagement model with diverse media in a sustainable way,” said Deborah Wahl, GM global chief marketing officer. “Over the course of several weeks, we met with many diverse-owned media organizations. We are grateful for the transparency and spirit of collaboration, which helped us frame this inclusive approach.”

'Don't need a circus'

GM's advertising spend with Black-owned media came under fire on March 28 when leaders of several major Black-owned media companies including Byron Allen and Ice Cube ran a full-page ad in the Detroit Free Press accusing GM and CEO Mary Barra of systemic racism for what they described as her refusal for many years to meet with them. They asked for an hour-long Zoom meeting with her or, in the alternative, her resignation.

The ad was signed by rapper and actor Ice Cube, who cofounded pro basketball league BIG3, TV and film production company Cubevision, and Contract with Black America (CWBA). Also, former NBA player Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman, who bought Ebony Media last year after bidding $14 million for it in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

Also signing the ad was native Detroiter Allen, head of Allen Media Group which owns 65 television shows and several networks including The Weather Channel.

Then, on April 8, former rapper and now media mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs wrote an open letter challenging GM to do better in terms of economic inclusion. He asked GM and other corporations to more fairly distribute their advertising spending to include more Black-owned media companies. Short of that, he hinted at a boycott.

GM showed Allen the new plan Friday morning since he will not be meeting with Barra until early May, he said. He called the plan, "a dog and pony show."

“GM is defending, they don’t need to defend, they need to include,” Allen told the Free Press. “Going from $10 million of ad spend to $20 million, when you spend billions, is not inclusive.”

Allen said GM should dedicate 5% to 15% of its ad budget to Black-owned media now, not the 8% in four years.

"But they won’t tell you what their budget is. There’s no transparency," Allen said. "We don’t need the dog and pony show. ... Please allocate 5% to Black-owned media. Conversation over. Don’t need a meeting, don’t need summits, don’t need a press release. Don’t need a circus.”

GM's ad budget

GM's Pat Morrissey, a spokesman, declined to comment on Allen's criticism of the plan. Morrissey reiterated that GM is raising its dedicated spending on Black-owned media.

GM's new plan was, in part, devised during an hour-plus-long Zoom meeting Monday between Benjamin Chavis Jr., CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), his team, GM's Barra and other senior leaders at GM, Chavis said.

The NNPA represents 230 Black-owned media companies. In an April 1 interview, Chavis told the Free Press that all 230 take in just $1.2 million a year collectively in advertising from GM.

Chavis told the Free Press on Friday that Barra offered detailed, measurable and meaningful goals during the meeting.

“My optimism is up after that meeting because she gave out directives to all the key executives to make what was announced today a reality,” Chavis said. “I believe on behalf of our newspapers we’ll be beneficiaries of this increased commitment, not only in ad spend with Black-owned media, but also a strategic partnership between NNPA and GM.”

In a statement put out by GM, Alfred Liggins, CEO of Urban One, called the plan "thorough, bold and transformational" to increase engagement with diverse media. Urban One is the largest distributor in the U.S. of urban content to African American consumers.

Allen said that he and the six other Black-owned media signatories of the March 28 full-page ad collectively get $5 million a year from GM in advertising. He said that is unacceptable considering GM’s total marketing budget is close to $3 billion a year and that African Americans make up 14% of the U.S. population and a considerable number of GM customers. GM does not disclose how much of that $3 billion is earmarked strictly for advertising.

“Black-owned media is so starved that if you throw them a crumb, they do dog tricks,” Allen said. “A man getting $1.2 million from GM should not be praising them. They spend several billion on advertising and you have something positive to say about $1.2 million going to $2.4 million — it’s insane.”