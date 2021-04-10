Severe storm damages buildings in Florida Panhandle

A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, destroying buildings in the Florida Panhandle and dropping large hail on a coastal Alabama city.

In Panama City Beach, Florida, a home and convenience store were leveled by a possible tornado, city officials said in a Facebook post . A resident's photo posted by The Panama City News Herald shows the store's roof and walls ripped away, but its counters, shelves and the merchandise they held appear untouched. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The town is in Bay County, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

In Pensacola, Florida, the roof of a downtown brewery was ripped off by the storm, local news reports show. The National Weather Service has not confirmed if that was caused by a tornado.

Images shared by news outlets showed car windshields shattered by hail about as large as baseballs in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Storms also brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Some flooding was reported. Several thousand customers lost power overnight, according to utility tracking website poweroutage.us.