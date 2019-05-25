National & International
Dallas’ police chief launches summer jobs program for teens
The police chief in Dallas has announced a youth jobs program meant to give children something to do during high-crime summer months and better connect officers to underserved areas.
The Dallas Morning News reports Chief U. Renee Hall says the DPD to You(th) initiative will focus on students from schools with higher rates of crime and arrests.
The project involves recruiting 50 students, from schools primarily in South Dallas, and inserting them in occupations with city government agencies, nonprofits and the Dallas Police Department.
Volunteers will mentor the students in the program.
Assistant City Manager Jon Fortune says the program "is critical as we look for ways to have a greater impact on the lives of teens."
Police officials also aim to host a citywide youth community service day.
