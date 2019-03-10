NFL At 100: Finding labor peace always a tortured process

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 1966, file photo, NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle, left, announces that New Orleans has been awarded the league's 16th franchise during a news conference in New Orleans. Under Rozelle, there were two strikes and three other work stoppages, though only the strikes affected the regular season. And, to be fair, Rozelle was not involved in negotiations with the union, then led by Ed Garvey; the NFL’s management council had full authority. (AP Photo, File) Anonymous AP