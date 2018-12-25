Koreas hold groundbreaking ceremony for railway project

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, bottom left, and officials arrive to board a train to leave for the North Korea at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. South Korean officials have traveled to North Korea by train to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for an aspirational project to modernize North Korean railways and roads and connect them with the South. Yonhap via AP Jin Sung-chul