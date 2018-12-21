The Latest: Attorney: Woman plans to sue Liu, company

FILE - In this file photo taken Thursday, May 22, 2014, Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, CEO of JD.com, raises his arms to celebrate the IPO for his company at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York. An attorney for Liu welcomes a decision by Minnesota prosecutors not to charge Liu after a Chinese college student accused him of sexual assault. The attorney says Liu was arrested "based on a false claim," and the decision not to file charges "vindicates him." Prosecutors said Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, that "profound evidentiary problems" would have made it "highly unlikely" to prove any charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo