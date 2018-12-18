UK ramps up ‘no-deal’ Brexit preparations amid impasse

In this photo provided by the UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in the House of Commons in London, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that the postponed vote in Parliament on Britain's Brexit agreement with the European Union will be held the week of Jan. 14 — more than a month after it was originally scheduled and just 10 weeks before Britain leaves the EU. UK Parliament via AP Jessica Taylor