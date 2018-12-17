Senate investigating allegations against Sen. Kevin Ranker

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2015 file photo, Sen. Kevin Ranker, a Democrat from Orcas Island, listens during a hearing in Olympia, Wash. The state Senate is conducting an outside investigation into Democratic Sen. Kevin Ranker following allegations of improper conduct. A woman who worked for Ranker as a legislative assistant nearly a decade ago says he sexually harassed her and created a hostile work environment. Ranker said he is cooperating with the investigation and believed he would be exonerated. Rachel La Corte, File AP Photo