Cuban doctors land in Havana after program ends with Brazil

Cuban doctors assemble to meet Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel after landing in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The first group of departing Cuban doctors left Brazil Friday after Cuba recalled more than 8,000 doctors rather than meet conditions imposed by Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who said the “More Doctors” program could continue only if doctors’ pay isn’t channeled through the Cuban government and if they could bring their families. Desmond Boylan AP Photo