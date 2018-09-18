Giant tenderloin sandwich, tacos, nachos among new menu items at Arrowhead Stadium

Chefs at Arrowhead Stadium preview new food items on Sept. 18, including a giant pork tenderloin sandwich, a maple bacon burger, flank tacos, Tennessee hot mac & cheese and sweet corn nachos.
