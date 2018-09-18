Giant tenderloin sandwich, tacos, nachos among new menu items at Arrowhead Stadium

The Regnier Institute of Entrepreneurship & Innovation at UMKC and Block & Company realtors are helping bring the Cornbread Buffet restaurant to the Landing Shopping Center. It is on the east side near 63rd Street and the Paseo.
Loyal customers turned out at Fritz's Chili in Overland Park on Friday before the business closed. Fritz’s has been serving chili for more than 50 years starting as Dixon's Chili. A new owner plans to reopen the restaurant in a new location.
Fritz's Chili, located at 75th St. and Metcalf in Overland Park, has been serving chili to Kansas City for more than five decades, starting as Dixon's Chili. The restaurant will close its doors on August 24, 2018.
Hurts Donut will be open round-the-clock in its Ward Parkway location, serving dozens of flavors such as Andes Mint, Bavarian, Cereal Killer, Cosmic Brownie, Cookie Monster (with edible eyes), Cotton Candy, Maple Bacon and Smores.
Shack Breakfast & Lunch is ready for its grand opening Aug. 10 at 135th Street and U.S. 69 in Overland Park. The restaurant features menu items with quirky names, such as Starchy & Cluck and I Call Top Bunk.
Savoy's Executive Chef Joe West and his team bring the old and new worlds together in a menu that pays homage to the Savoy's heyday, while also showing they are here to be creative and have fun. The Savoy is located at 219 W. Ninth Street.
Jeff "Stretch" Rumaner, owner of Grinders, has purchased a food truck and plans to have it open at the June 1 First Friday in the Crossroads. It will have a limited menu of pizza, Philly cheesesteaks and maybe barbecue.
When the Savoy Grill reopens as the Savoy this summer, the original restaurant will be restored as a lounge featuring Harry S. Truman's favorite booth. But the new dining room will have a contemporary look.