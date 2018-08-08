New owners of Waldo building plan to redevelop it, possibly for a restaurant

A Pride Cleaners building in Waldo will be redeveloped by the same company that developed it in the 1960s.
Block & Company Inc. Realtors has bought the 3,000-square-foot building on .58 acres at 7300 Wornall Road. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Block plans to redevelop the site as a multi-tenant retail center or a freestanding restaurant.
David Block and Marshal Blount of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors negotiated the sale and Block will be the broker and property manager.
Gene Sobbe, general manager of Pride Cleaners, said the company’s lease for the building currently runs through December 2020.
In the 1960s, Block developed the site for a QuikTrip. QuikTrip later relocated and expanded at 72nd and Wornall.
Comments