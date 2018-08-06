Bar K: ‘It’s the happiest place on earth’

Bar K off-leash dog-park is set to open Aug. 14 at the Berkley Riverfront Park. It will have a jungle gym, splash pool and more for dogs, and coffeehouse, bar, cafe, lawn games and more for humans.
By
The Savoy restaurant opens with a 'throwback feel'

Cityscape

The Savoy restaurant opens with a 'throwback feel'

Savoy's Executive Chef Joe West and his team bring the old and new worlds together in a menu that pays homage to the Savoy's heyday, while also showing they are here to be creative and have fun. The Savoy is located at 219 W. Ninth Street.

Grinders is rolling out a food truck in June

Cityscape

Grinders is rolling out a food truck in June

Jeff "Stretch" Rumaner, owner of Grinders, has purchased a food truck and plans to have it open at the June 1 First Friday in the Crossroads. It will have a limited menu of pizza, Philly cheesesteaks and maybe barbecue.

Savoy hopes to blend old, new

Cityscape

Savoy hopes to blend old, new

When the Savoy Grill reopens as the Savoy this summer, the original restaurant will be restored as a lounge featuring Harry S. Truman's favorite booth. But the new dining room will have a contemporary look.

Take a tour of the Hotel Indigo in Kansas City

Cityscape

Take a tour of the Hotel Indigo in Kansas City

The Hotel Indigo at 11th and Baltimore brings 118 upscale hotel rooms to downtown Kansas City. The facility also features Fairfax Lofts, 27 apartments on 10th-12th floors above Hotel Indigo. Located in the renovated Brookfield Building, the hotel