Bar K: ‘It’s the happiest place on earth’

Savoy's Executive Chef Joe West and his team bring the old and new worlds together in a menu that pays homage to the Savoy's heyday, while also showing they are here to be creative and have fun. The Savoy is located at 219 W. Ninth Street.
Jeff "Stretch" Rumaner, owner of Grinders, has purchased a food truck and plans to have it open at the June 1 First Friday in the Crossroads. It will have a limited menu of pizza, Philly cheesesteaks and maybe barbecue.
When the Savoy Grill reopens as the Savoy this summer, the original restaurant will be restored as a lounge featuring Harry S. Truman's favorite booth. But the new dining room will have a contemporary look.
True Food Kitchen is a health-driven, seasonal restaurant merging nutrient-rich ingredients with a flavor-forward menu that rotates regularly to let guests experience great-tasting ingredients at the peak of their freshness.
Jerry Naster, who owned the since-closed Woodswether Cafe in the West Bottoms and Jerry's at 103rd and State Line Road, came out of retirement in Florida because he wanted to keep working in the Kansas City area. Naster opened Original Cafe at the
Far from their humble beginnings in a storefront on Vivion Road, Carol and Dennis Meierotto and their children have opened a new store at 1900 Diamond Parkway in North Kansas City. Despite the impressive new surroundings at Meierotto Jewelers, “We
The Hotel Indigo at 11th and Baltimore brings 118 upscale hotel rooms to downtown Kansas City. The facility also features Fairfax Lofts, 27 apartments on 10th-12th floors above Hotel Indigo. Located in the renovated Brookfield Building, the hotel
Kansas City Missouri Health Department shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections in 2016 at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas City. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.