National retailer said it can’t renew its Plaza lease so it will close in May

In 2002, Cole Haan took a prominent corner space on the Country Club Plaza.
Now the retailer at 401 Nichols Road plans to shut down on May 16.
In a statement, Ray Etzo, vice president, retail stores for Cole Haan, said: “It was not our choice to close this location, but our lease expired and the owner had alternative plans for our space and that of several co-tenants. We have had a great relationship with our customers at Country Club Plaza over the years, as well as year after year success with our business.”
A tenant finish permit has been taken out for Lululemon for 401 Nichols Road. Lululemon officials couldn't be reached for comment.
Plaza officials also issued a statement: “We are continuing to create an exciting merchandise mix for customers on the Plaza. We will share information regarding future plans when appropriate.”
Eddie Bauer also is closing its Plaza location, and Burberry recently closed on the Plaza.
Cole Haan also closed a location in the Legends Outlets in 2016.
