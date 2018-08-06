If you always wanted a Mini-Me, Doob 3D is a place to get one

Customers of Doob 3D in Overland Park can have miniature sculptures created of themselves, their family and even pets. The new store is at 6511 W. 119th St..
By
Watch how ShotTracker works

College Sports

Watch how ShotTracker works

Kansas-based company ShotTracker will partner with the NCAA's Hall of Fame Classic at Sprint Center in November to provide real-time stats and analytics to fans at the event, broadcasters and those watching at home. Here’s a demo of the technology.