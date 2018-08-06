If you always wanted a Mini-Me, Doob 3D is a place to get one

Kansas-based company ShotTracker will partner with the NCAA's Hall of Fame Classic at Sprint Center in November to provide real-time stats and analytics to fans at the event, broadcasters and those watching at home. Here’s a demo of the technology.
In May, a Supreme Court ruling began allowing states other than Nevada to create their own legislation on sports betting. Five states have passed laws allowing sports betting, but where to Kansas and Missouri stand?
Josh Collins and his wife Jessica Salazar Collins of were notified by Bank of America that Josh, who was born in Wichita, had to prove his citizenship. They thought it was a scam until the bank cut off access to their assets.
The old Savoy Hotel at 9th and Central streets has undergone a $50 million transformation and is reopening as the 21c Museum Hotel Kansas City. The boutique hotel features 120 rooms, a contemporary art museum and a chef-driven restaurant.