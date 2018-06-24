Implosion brings down the former Park Place Hotel in Kansas City

With a series of explosions early Sunday, the former Park Place Hotel in Kansas City came crashing down — but not all the way.
The implosion demolished about 85 percent of the two eight-story towers of the building, which once was a fashionable hotel, at 1601 N. Universal Ave.
The hotel in the business park near Front Street and Interstate 435 was closed in 2016 and became blighted. It became an eyesore and attracted vagrants and looters. Several fires had occurred in the buildings.
The hotel opened as the Breckenridge Inn in 1975. A second tower was added three years later, and with 328 rooms, the hotel was the metro's 13th largest. It had a 9,500-square-foot ballroom and a 5-acre man-made lake and indoor/outdoor pool.
