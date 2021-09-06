Dolphins place Jackson, Shaheen on COVID reserve list

Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson, right, intercepts the ball against Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

The Miami Dolphins placed presumed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and backup tight end Adam Shaheen on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, calling into doubt their availability for the team’s opener at New England.

Cornerback Jamal Perry was elevated to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement, the Dolphins said.

This is the second time that Shaheen has been on the list. He also missed some time last month because of contact tracing and said he would not be vaccinated. As an unvaccinated player, Shaheen is subject to daily testing. Vaccinated players are tested weekly.

The NFL has the COVID-19 list for players who either tested positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Teams typically do not announce if someone has tested positive or has been flagged by contact tracing.

If Jackson cannot meet requirements to be removed from the list in time for Week 1, the left tackle job would likely go to Greg Little. Shaheen is a backup behind starting tight end Mike Gesicki.

The Dolphins visit the Patriots on Sunday.