The Latest: Pakistan counts 201 dead in highest 1-day toll

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities on Wednesday reported 201 deaths from coronavirus, the country’s highest single-day toll of the pandemic.

According to National Command and Control Center, 5,292 new cases of infection were reported in the past 24 hours.

Since last year, Pakistan has reported 17,530 deaths from COVID-19 among 810,231 cases.

The current surge has forced the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to deploy troops to help ensure people follow social distancing rules in cities hard hit by coronavirus cases.

Pakistan is planning a lockdown in the worst-hit cities in the first week of May. Khan has resisted demands for a nationwide lockdown, citing its economic impact, but he has also warned that he will be forced to impose a lockdown if people do not stop violating social distancing rules.

CAIRO — Egypt’s daily reported cases of coronavirus have surpassed 1,000 for the first time in months amid a surge in infections in the Arab world’s most populous country.

The Health Ministry recorded 1,003 cases and 61 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Hala Zayed said the country of over 100 million people has experienced a “slight but continual” spike in confirmed cases in recent weeks. She said authorities have registered a weekly increase of up to 10% in some areas.

Egypt has reported more than 224,500 cases, including at least 13,168 deaths. However, the actual number of cases, like elsewhere in the world, is thought to be far higher, in part due to limited testing.

BEIJING — A Chinese airline that Indian news reports say was carrying medical supplies to India says it has suspended cargo flights due to concern about its upsurge in coronavirus infections.

Sichuan Airlines said in a statement Wednesday flights were temporarily suspended due to “recent sudden changes in India’s coronavirus epidemic situation.”

The airline didn’t respond to questions about what its flights carried, but Indian news reports said cargo included oxygen concentrators needed by hospitals for patients who have trouble breathing.

India is engulfed in the world’s biggest upsurge of coronavirus infections. The country reported 362,757 new cases on Wednesday, a new global daily record. Some patients have died because crowded hospitals have run out of oxygen.

“Safety plans such as epidemic prevention are being re-evaluated and new safety plans for cargo flights are being considered,” Sichuan Airlines said.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A health expert says a variant first identified in Britain is driving the current outbreak in Sri Lanka, which confirmed its highest number of daily new cases Wednesday.

Tests from three areas confirmed the B117 variant was the strain of the coronavirus circulating in the country, said Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of Sri Jayewardenepura University in Sri Lanka.

He spoke as Sri Lanka reported 1,111 COVID-19 cases were detected during the last 24 hours — the highest number in a day since the virus was first detected on the Indian Ocean island nation in March 2020.

Health officials have warned of a potential surge to follow the traditional new year festival in mid-April.

The government has closed schools all over the country and half of the state workforce is to work from home. Several dozen villages are under lockdown around the country.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it will provide India with oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 diagnostic kits and other aid items to help the South Asian nation with the world’s worst surge in coronavirus infections.

Health official Yoon Taeho said Wednesday the government will also allow irregular flights to bring back South Korean nationals from India. He says those returning will undergo virus tests three times and be placed under a quarantine.

Yoon didn’t elaborate on the amount of aid items South Korea will send to India. The country’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the amount of material it was considering sending to India would be “considerable.”

Earlier Wednesday, South Korea reported 775 new virus cases, taking the country’s total to 120,673, with 1,821 deaths.

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s pandemic deaths have risen above 345,000, though officials say most states in the country are not seeing any rebound in coronavirus cases.

Only the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo, home to the resort of Cancun, has seen an uptick in cases as has the Pacific coast state of Colima.

The government announced plans Tuesday to start vaccinating people between the ages of 50 and 59. Previously, only front-line health care personnel, teachers and those over 60 had been eligible for the shots.

The government has administered 16.7 million doses to date, a small amount given the country’s population of 126 million.

HONOLULU — A child who traveled to Hawaii with his vaccinated parents has died after contracting COVID-19.

The Hawaii Department of Health said Tuesday that the boy was younger than 11 and had a known underlying medical condition before being infected with the coronavirus.

It was the first coronavirus-related death of a child in that age range in Hawaii, which has had a total of 479 deaths linked to COVID-19.

The state Department of Health says the child began to show symptoms shortly after arriving in Hawaii and was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Officials say the child’s parents were fully vaccinated and were tested for the coronavirus before traveling to Hawaii.

Officials are giving no further information about the case was released because of privacy laws.