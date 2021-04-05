University of Florida opens vaccine site at football stadium

Starting Monday, any adult in Florida is eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

In addition, the state announced that teens ages 16 and 17 can also get the vaccine with parental permission.

In an effort to get students inoculated, the University of Florida's Athletics Department is working with UF Health and the local health department to administer the vaccine at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. University and health officials plan to inoculate up to 5,000 people, starting at 11 a.m. Monday.

Officials hope to meet a goal of vaccinating 20,000 per week, a news release said.

The event is open to anyone eligible for the vaccine.

On Sunday, the state reported that 3,660,880 Floridians had been completely inoculated, and another 2,638,758 had received the first dose of the vaccine, according to the state's Department of Health dashboard.