Mandatory virus testing of teen athletes challenged in court

A high school sports advocacy group and some parents sued Michigan on Thursday, seeking to stop a new requirement that all teen athletes be regularly tested for the coronavirus.

The lawsuit, filed in the state Court of Claims, came on the eve of the mandate's Friday effective date. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health department announced the free, required rapid testing nearly two weeks ago as a way to help curb the spread of COVID-19 amid a climbing case rate.

Let Them Play Michigan, a group that pushed for the resumption of contact sports, sued along with three parents of young athletes.

The suit alleges that a state order and related guidance on mandatory quarantines were not issued in compliance with procedural requirements and are “arbitrary and capricious.” It also says they violate due-process rights.

A spokeswoman for Department of Health and Human Service Elizabeth Hertel, who was sued in her official capacity, declined to comment on the lawsuit.