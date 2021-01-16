News

Jenkins lifts Pacific past Loyola Marymount 58-49

The Associated Press

STOCKTON, Calif.

Daniss Jenkins posted 18 points as Pacific defeated Loyola Marymount 58-49 on Saturday.

Broc Finstuen had 14 points for Pacific (5-1, 2-0 West Coast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jordan Bell added 10 points. Pacific closed the game with an 11-1 run.

Pacific has won two in a row since taking the court again Jan. 14 after a nearly month-long break for COVID-19 quarantine. The Tigers and top-ranked Gonzaga are the two remaining unbeaten teams in WCC play.

Pacific travels to Gonzaga Saturday, Jan. 23. The Tigers have yet to beat a Division I team on the road this season.

Eli Scott had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (6-4, 1-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Dameane Douglas added eight rebounds. LMU is 0-4 on the road this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

