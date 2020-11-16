Weekend Sports in Brief

GOLF

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson won the Masters, shooting a 68 in the final round Sunday to finish at 20-under par and win the pandemic-delayed tournament by five strokes.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion claimed his second major. He is the 12th player to win without ever trailing at the end of any round.

Cameron Smith (69) and Sungjae Im (69) were second at 15 under. Justin Thomas was fourth at 12 under.

MLB

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.

He attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina fired football coach Will Muschamp, the second time he’s been let go from a Southeastern Conference program in midseason.

The school said in a release Sunday that Muschamp has been “relieved” of his duties. First-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a former head coach at Colorado State, will take over as interim coach.

The 49-year-old Muschamp had four years remaining on his contract. His buyout from the school is $13.2 million.

The Gamecocks are 2-5 and lost their third straight game, 59-42, at Ole Miss on Saturday night.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Heisman Trophy will be presented Jan. 5, but without the usual ceremony held in New York City, and the finalists will be revealed on Christmas Eve.

The reworked Heisman schedule was revealed Saturday on ESPN. The deadline for Heisman voters to submit their ballots is now Dec. 21, two days after the conference championship games are scheduled to be played.

The Tuesday night presentation ceremony on ESPN will originate from the network’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. The finalists will appear via satellite.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the Orange have paused all team activities.

The 75-year-old Boeheim said in a statement posted on both Twitter and the university website Sunday that he was informed after the team’s most recent testing and is in isolation at home.

AUTO RACING

ISTANBUL (AP) — Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-equaling seventh Formula One title after winning a wet and gloomy Turkish Grand Prix for a record-extending 94th victory on Sunday.

Hamilton stands alongside F1 great Michael Schumacher with seven titles, having replaced the German great at Mercedes in 2013.

Hamilton only needed to finish ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas to seal his sixth title for Mercedes, and Bottas placed a lowly 14th after making a poor start.

Hamilton’s other title was with McLaren in 2008.

TENNIS:

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open and all the regular interstate leadup tournaments for the season’s first tennis major will be staged in Melbourne in January in a bid to minimize risks for players traveling and quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis Australia will transfer the tournaments from Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Hobart to Melbourne, where a quarantine and practice hub and a bio-secure playing hub will be set up for the sport’s elite players.

BOXING

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terence Crawford remained unbeaten and kept his place on the mythical pound-for-pound best list with an impressive stoppage of the veteran Kell Brook, who fought well for three rounds before succumbing to Crawford’s power.

Crawford turned the fight around with a big right hand that sent Brook into the ropes and prompted referee Tony Weeks to give him an 8-count.

When the fight resumed, he landed a half dozen punches to the head before Weeks waved the fight to a close at 1:14 of the fourth round.

HORSE RACING

NEW YORK (AP) — Jockey Joel Rosario earned his 3,000th career victory in a race at Aqueduct in New York.

The 35-year-old rider reached the plateau in Friday’s first race, guiding Hit the Woah to a 1 1/4-length victory. He rode his first winner in 2006 and has compiled at least 150 wins every year since 2007.

Rosario won the 2013 Kentucky Derby with Orb and won the Belmont Stakes in 2014 and 2019. He has 13 Breeders’ Cup victories.

OBITUARY

LONDON (AP) — Ray Clemence, the England goalkeeper who won every major European and English title with Liverpool and Tottenham, has died. He was 72.

The Football Association confirmed the news Sunday. Clemence had been living with advanced prostate cancer since 2005.

Clemence, one of the greatest English goalkeepers of his generation, won three European Cups and five top-tier league titles during a trophy-laden spell at Liverpool.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jim Pace, the overall winner of the 1996 24 Hours of Daytona, has died after contracting COVID-19. He was 59.

Pace’s family said he died Friday in Memphis.

Born in in 1961 in Monticello, Mississippi, Pace began his racing career in the Barber Saab Pro Series in 1988. He soon moved to sports car racing and won the GTU class at the 1990 24 Hours of Daytona.

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — UT Martin basketball coach Anthony Stewart was found dead Sunday just before the start of his fifth season with the Skyhawks. He was 50.

School officials told the Skyhawks about Stewart’s death late Sunday afternoon.

Stewart had been at UT Martin since 2014, starting as associate head coach under Heath Schroyer. The Skyhawks have won 94 games since then, the most in any six-year span since UT Martin moved to Division I. UT Martin put together three straight 20-win seasons between 2014 and 2017, a first in school history.