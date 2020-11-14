Friday’s Sports in Brief

GOLF

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A long day in the small window of daylight that comes with a Masters in November didn’t settle anything except that Dustin Johnson is playing like the No. 1 player and Justin Thomas has finally figured out Augusta National.

They were among four players atop the leaderboard when the second round was halted by darkness, a product of the most unusual Masters ever trying to catch up from a three-hour weather delay at the start.

Among those still on the course was Tiger Woods, stuck in neutral on a day when the greens picked up a little more speed and the autumn leaves shook slightly with some wind. Bryson DeChambeau was struggling to make the cut after a lost ball that led to a triple bogey.

Abraham Ancer, one of 26 newcomers to the Masters, ran off six birdies in his round of 5-under 67 that allowed him to join Johnson (70) and Thomas (69) as part of the clubhouse lead at 9-under 135. Also tied was Cameron Smith of Australia, who played his last four holes with an eagle and three straight birdies for a 68.

BASEBALL

MIAMI (AP) — Kim Ng became the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations in the major leagues when she was hired as general manager of the Miami Marlins.

She has 21 years of big league experience in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11).

Ng becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins’ top position in baseball operations, and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season.

PRO FOOTBALL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Paul Hornung, the dazzling “Golden Boy” of the Green Bay Packers whose singular ability to generate points as a runner, receiver, quarterback and kicker helped turn the team into an NFL dynasty, died Friday. He was 84.

Hornung won the 1956 Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame. He was the NFL MVP in 1961 and played on four championship teams (1961, ’62, ’65 and ’66).

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

Hornung and another of the league’s top stars, Detroit’s Alex Karras, were suspended for 1963 by Commissioner Pete Rozelle for betting on NFL games and associating with undesirable persons. They returned to the NFL the next year.

Hornung won the Heisman as a quarterback. But he switched to halfback in the pros and was one of the NFL’s most dynamic players in Green Bay.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers expect to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger available when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Roethlisberger is one of four Steelers who have spent the week in self-quarantine as part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins all participated virtually this week due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus.

While McDonald is definitely out, Roethlisberger and the others practicing virtually will be OK to play provided they continue to test negative for COVID-19.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he anticipates Roethlisberger to be cleared in time for what Tomlin described as an extended walk-through practice on Saturday.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is handing off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in an effort to lift an offense that ranks among the NFL’s worst.

Nagy announced the decision after practice, saying it was a difficult and necessary move to make.

The Bears (5-4) have lost three in a row heading into their game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Monday night. Chicago then has a bye.

PRO BASKETBALL

MIAMI (AP) — Udonis Haslem announced that he’s returning for an 18th season with the Miami Heat, and left the door open for extending his career after that.

Only five NBA players have spent a career of that length with one franchise. Dirk Nowitzki spent 21 years with Dallas, Kobe Bryant 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan spent 19 with San Antonio, John Stockton spent 19 with Utah and Reggie Miller spent 18 with Indiana.

Haslem doesn’t play regularly and hasn’t for years: He got into just four games last season and has scored 76 points in the last four seasons combined. His impact on the team comes from what he says and does in the locker room, and that’s why Heat coach Erik Spoelstra lobbied for Haslem to come back.

By NBA rule, the Heat cannot negotiate with Haslem until Nov. 20 and the earliest he can sign his new contract — his ninth with the Heat — is Nov. 22. It’ll be a one-year deal worth $2,564,753.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alaska Anchorage will not field a men’s hockey team this season, likely ending the Seawolves’ status as an NCAA Division I program.

Alaska Anchorage notified the Western Collegiate Hockey Association that it is opting out of this season, part of the university’s decision to halt all indoor winter sports due to health risks and protocol restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alaska Anchorage announced earlier this year it plans to drop its men’s hockey, men’s and women’s skiing and women’s gymnastics teams to save money.

The Seawolves were supposed to open the season against in-state rival Alaska in Fairbanks on Dec. 4. The WCHA gave member institutions until Nov. 17 to notify the league if they intend to opt out.

Alaska Anchorage’s departure leaves the WCHA with nine teams in what could be its final and 70th season. Seven of those schools — Bemidji State, Bowling Green State, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State and Northern Michigan — will bolt next spring to start the new Central Collegiate Hockey Association.