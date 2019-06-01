Scrap metal fire in KCK sends plumes of smoke that could be seen for miles

Get a drone’s eye view of Saturday’s scrap yard fire that sent plumes of smoke over the city Fire crews in Kansas City, Kansas, spent several hours Saturday morning extinguishing a large scrap metal fire that sent plumes of thick, heavy and dark smoke that could be seen for several miles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fire crews in Kansas City, Kansas, spent several hours Saturday morning extinguishing a large scrap metal fire that sent plumes of thick, heavy and dark smoke that could be seen for several miles.

Fire crews in Kansas City, Kansas, spent several hours Saturday morning extinguishing a large scrap metal fire that sent up plumes of thick, dark smoke that could be seen for several miles.

No injuries were reported at the fire in the 800 block of South 26th Street. Fire crews were called to the blaze just after 10 a.m. The fire sent flames and smoke as high as three stories, officials said on the Fire Department Twitter account.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 11 a.m. Crews remained on the scene to douse out hot spots and smoldering flames.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Details of what caused the fire were not released immediately released.