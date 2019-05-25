Bill would create $25B opioid epidemic response fund

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster and Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick have introduced a bill to create a $25 billion Opioid Epidemic Response Fund to provide resources to support states, cities, towns, and communities fight the drug crisis.

The fund would provide $5 billion annually over five years targeted to numerous activities involving such agencies as the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the National Institutes of Health; and the Health Resources & Services Administration.

Kuster said Congress has an important role to play in supporting the efforts of states, cities, towns, and communities that are on the front lines of the opioid epidemic.

Kuster, a Democrat, and Fitzpatrick, a Republican, are co-chairs of the Bipartisan Opioid Task Force.