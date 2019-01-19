KDOT snowplow driver killed in rollover in South Johnson County

A snowplow driver for the Kansas Department of Transportation was killed Saturday in what officials say was a single vehicle rollover.
“We can confirm that we had a driver die this morning,” said KDOT spokeswoman Laurie Arellano.
The accident occurred at about 6 a.m. Saturday. The driver apparently rolled over on Highway 69 south of 207th Street in South Johnson County. Roads had turned slick late Friday night and into Saturday as a winter storm descended on the area with frigid temperatures.
The name of the driver is being withheld until family is contacted. The accident continues to be under investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol, Arellano said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members and the co-workers of our driver,” the Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz said in a statement. “KDOT is one big family, and we know there are many people impacted by this.”
No other injuries were reported.
Comments