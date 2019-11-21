Maker City KC newsletter: ‘tis the season for holiday pop-ups, from the Holiday Swing at Union Station to events all over the metro

Every week at Maker City KC we write a feature where we ask a different maker nine questions. It’s a fun feature and if you follow the column weekly, it’s always interesting to see what different makers have in common and to learn about their stories.

Question number nine on that list is: “9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?”

More often than not, the answer to this question sounds something like this from Jessica Janasz of Cityscape Design, “We all love the convenience of Amazon or running into Target, but I can’t encourage everyone enough to get out to small shops and craft shows to find one of a kind items, especially for gifts.”

As we’re a week out from Thanksgiving and Christmas is creeping up on all of us, how amazing would it be if everyone that got this newsletter did what Jessica and SO MANY other makers have suggested, go to a small shop or to a craft fair, like any of the ones listed below and buy some gifts for this holiday season from a local maker? It’d be a Christmas miracle!

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

There are so many holiday pop-ups and holiday craft fairs happening in the next few weeks and perhaps the crown jewel of them all is the 9th annual Holiday Swing, taking place at Union Station on November 30 and December 1. Have a look below at some others, we could never list them all, but check it out and remember to buy local! - Chris Haghirian