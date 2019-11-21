Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: weekly roundup of maker events, holiday pop-ups and more, November 21-27
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Now - Friday, November 18-22
- Global Entrepreneurship Week at The Black Archives of Mid-America, 1722 E 17th Terrace, KCMO
Global Entrepreneurship Week is an international celebration of the makers, innovators and job creators who launch startups and bring ideas to life. Founded by the Kauffman Foundation in 2008, it has since expanded to more than 160 countries. Here in KC, #GEWKC 2019 will be celebrated with more than 100 events and thousands of attendees.
Thursday, Nov 21
- Parkville Holiday Hop at several shops in Parkville, MO
Friday, November 22
- Sip, Mingle, and Jingle at Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
Saturday, November 23
- 8th Annual Holiday Art Market at Academie Lafayette Holiday Art Market, 3421 Cherry St., KCMO
Saturday and Sunday, November 23 and 24
- Annual Holiday Vintage Event at Urban Mining Homewares, 3111 Gillham Rd., KCMO
Sunday, November 24
- Homegrown Holiday at Messner Bee Farm, 8301 Westridge Road, Raytown, MO
- Shop Tower East for the Holidays at shops around 31st & Gillham, next to Martini Corner
- Holiday Kid Makers Market at Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
Save the date: November 30 and December 1, The 9th annual Holiday Swing at Union Station
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
