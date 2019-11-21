Maker City KC

Maker City KC calendar: weekly roundup of maker events, holiday pop-ups and more, November 21-27

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Now - Friday, November 18-22

GEW photo.jpg


Global Entrepreneurship Week is an international celebration of the makers, innovators and job creators who launch startups and bring ideas to life. Founded by the Kauffman Foundation in 2008, it has since expanded to more than 160 countries. Here in KC, #GEWKC 2019 will be celebrated with more than 100 events and thousands of attendees.

Thursday, Nov 21

parkville.jpg


Friday, November 22

sip mingle.jpg


Saturday, November 23

lafayette.jpg


Saturday and Sunday, November 23 and 24

urban mining.jpg

Sunday, November 24

messner art.jpg


tower east.jpg
kid makers.jpg

Save the date: November 30 and December 1, The 9th annual Holiday Swing at Union Station

FINAL POSTER FOR FLYERS.jpg


HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:

  Comments  