Meet Hannah and Josie Pritchett, the sisters and founders of Blanket Girl Handmade

Blanket Girl Handmade is a quaint family business, run by sisters Hannah Pritchett and her younger sister Josie. They run the project out of their home in Kansas City, MO. It all started in 2015, as just a couple of kids who just loved creating anything and everything. Some kids grow out of that phase, the Pritchett sisters never did. They started sourcing thrift stores, antique stores, and flea markets to find materials and things to upcycle. Their key motivation is always to take something old and redefine it, and to make it new and different, a one of a kind item.

Then one day, while out shopping for supplies, Hannah found a beautiful vintage Mexican blanket and, “it was like seeing some kind of vast untapped potential.”

From that blanket she made their first cowl scarves and that’s how Blanket Girl Handmade got its start. They pride themselves in using 50% vintage and recycled materials to create their products. They care so much about everything they make, and believe in the unassuming power of handmade business like their own, and work to redefine the norm of fast-paced fashion and encourage hand making things with love, authenticity, and originality. Also the Pritchett sisters give a special thanks to their mom, “Blank Girl Handmade would be nothing without our dedicated mother!”

1. What inspires you and your work?

Being able to stand in the gap of fashion so people are free to be themselves through what they wear.

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?

Makers are dreamers that get the work done (but we still often have more dreams than what we can accomplish).

3. What invention/ product do you wish you would have created?

Toast??

4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?

Leggings as pants!

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

Tim Gunn because we grew up watching Project Runway.

6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?

The support of the community at the shows we do and seeing our handmade goods bring people joy.

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?

We’re impressed with Beyond the Canvas by Yaya because she hasn’t been here long but she’s taken KC by storm!

8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects your makers’ community?

We feel that Union Station best reflects our community because it’s the location of our best show - The Holiday Swing and is an iconic historic building in KC that’s always supporting the arts.

9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?

Know that there is a huge difference between makers and boutiques who buy their product wholesale and resell it. Us makers put a lot of love and care into our work.

