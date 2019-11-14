Maker City KC newsletter: next week is Global Entrepreneurship Week in Kansas City and also in 170 countries, don’t miss it

It’s easy to be weary of free classes, free seminars and free conferences. I get it, I’ve been there too, you’re stuck in the middle of a long row of chairs and you’re dying, having a terrible experience. I wanted to take a minute to let you know about a great FREE conference that’s happening in Kansas City and in 170 countries all around the world next week, it’s called Global Entrepreneurship Week and it’s presented by The Kauffman Foundation. I should add, this endorsement is unpaid and unsolicited! I went to the event last year, primarily held at Plexpod-Westport campus and took tons of notes, met lots of interesting people and I learned some things.

The week-long conference runs from Monday to Friday, November 18-22 and this year it’s moved to 18th & Vine. Over those five days 100 plus events will take place and give you an opportunity to grow!

Here’s some background from their site.

“WHAT IS GEW?

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Global Entrepreneurship Week is an international celebration of the makers, innovators and job creators who launch startups and bring ideas to life. Founded by the Kauffman Foundation in 2008, it has since expanded to more than 160 countries. Here in KC, #GEWKC 2019 will be celebrated with more than 100 events and thousands of attendees.

WHY #GEWKC?

Innovation drives economic growth and changes lives—and it’s our entrepreneurs who bring those innovations to life. To move those innovations takes some serious gumption and the right team of founders, funders, designers, managers, developers, marketers, sales leaders, makers and resources.

GEWKC is where connections happen and teams come together to get inspired, prepare for the next challenge and celebrate Kansas City entrepreneurship.”

For a full list of events by day, and to make your own schedule go HERE and start reading the cleverly titled sessions. Maybe I’ll see you running around 18th & Vine between sessions, never stop learning! - Chris Haghirian