Amazing bikes, that are also pieces of art, meet Pedalino Bicycles from Lenexa

Julie Ann Pedalino’s foray into bicycle frame fabrication is the byproduct of an artist’s eye and a pining for the outdoors.

Originally from Ohio, Pedalino ventured to Chicago where she studied at The Art Institute of Chicago ultimately making her way to the Southwestern United States with stays in Arizona and California. Inspired by the stark vistas of the regional deserts and creative influences of the San Francisco art scene she created in various media, including print making, oils, pencils and the metal arts, making jewelry.

A return to Chicago, and the introduction to the outdoor lifestyles of the warm weather still in her heart, she shopped for her first “serious” bicycle. “I spent $1,000 on that bike. That was a lot of money for me,” she says. “I wanted to try it. I wanted to be outside and not experience the ill-fitting, not-fun experiences I had in earlier years. There had to be a better way.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Kansas City and a college friend called. Here her bicycling pursuit flourished. “It was how I made more friends. I knew one person here and through cycling my community grew.” She joined the Velo Vixens which congregated at a bicycle retailer in Lenexa. There she met the store’s founder and manager, Vincent Rodriguez.

In Rodriguez she found a kindred spirit who could build custom frames that enhanced the riding experience. “I was still uncomfortable. There was a limit to how long I wanted to ride. I knew from my art that you need to work with good quality tools. It’s much better in the long run to spend more for quality, than to cheap out.”

Slight in stature herself, she quickly came to understand that simply making a small frame did not guarantee a better ride. The saddle height and position; drop and reach of the handle bars, wheel size, head tube angle, bottom bracket drop, chain stay length, and even how the shoes fit all became intuitive in her understanding of a custom ride.

She wasn’t looking to become a custom frame builder, but she walked into an apprenticeship with the barriers to entry dismantled by Rodriguez. “It can be expensive to start on your own. He had all the tools – frame fixture, files, torch -- and from my art background I had the patience and attention to detail to hand make frames.”

“It came to her naturally,” Rodriguez says. “She started with some early sketches and essentially took frame building to its next step.”

Her first clients came from her year working at the shop, making her frames under the watchful, inquisitive gaze of the shop’s customers. The interruptions and necessary attention to customers’ needs drove the aptly named Pedalino to her garage. There her tool-laden bunker is home to a CNC machine, media blaster, multiple frames in mid-production, and myriad tools of her trade.

With the fruits of her labor spilling into the kitchen and den of her Lenexa residence, the venture has found customers throughout United States. Her pricing structures, still a work in progress, are as diverse as the product offerings, which include fillet brazed chromoly and stainless steel frames and forks; TIG welded titanium frames. And such add-ons as: custom in-house designed and CNC machined bi-laminate lug sets, dropouts, head badges, and frame ornaments, custom anodizing on titanium frames, custom titanium stems and seat posts.

Local buyers can visit her garage and spend a couple of hours getting custom fitted, which features Pedalino’s assessment of everything from the rider’s reach, hip and shoulder angles, leg length and personal preferences.

“She’s taken a deep dive into frame building. She’s spent five years honing her craft. Now she not only builds a kick-ass bike, but a piece of art,” Rodriguez adds.

Much like Rodriquez before her, she’s made her knowledge available to others, like Beth Morford, who’s spun off her own bike shop in Eudora. Unlike Morford, Pedalino has no desire to explore the retail option on her own.

Her ambition to see the custom business grow to a full-time venture took a step in the right direction when she was awarded an Inclusion and Diversity Scholarship, funded by bike parts’ supplier SRAM. The scholarship paid for her to attend the Philly Bike Expo, which also contributed to its funding. There, nearly 5,000 attendees cited her work with the People’s Choice Award for design and craftsmanship.

Meantime, she makes ends meet with her day job as a graphic designer; as the business grows another move may be in the cards. “I wouldn’t mind making my way to the Pacific Northwest and be closer to my mom. It’s beautiful out there.”