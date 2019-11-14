Maker City KC: 9 Questions with a Maker, meet Megh Knappenberger

Megh Knappenberger is a Kansas City painter whose work is inspired by her Midwest home and upbringing. Her process is a uniquely opposite duo of slow research and vigorous painting done exclusively with a palette knife, resulting in vibrantly layered and textured works often with unorthodox materials mixed right in. Megh is a KU grad and lives in Overland park with her husband and their two children.

1. What inspires you and your work?

I love the Midwest, and it shows up in most of my work whether it’s bison or Jayhawks. But my inspiration really gets sparked from research. I love a good rabbit hole.

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?

We have to be both, and I think the challenge is in finding balance between the two.

3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?

Glasses. I have great vision, so I don’t have firsthand experience with this. But I imagine before they were invented what a disadvantage that would’ve been, and how rewarding it would’ve been to see people put them on and be able to see for the first time.

4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?

The breast pump. Definitely not designed by a mom and in desperate need of a comparably priced overhaul.

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

Ashley Longshore. She is a pop artist with an infectiously big personality. But beyond her skyrocketing success, it’s obvious she has been strategic about her growth. I’d love to talk strategy with her.

6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?

Everyone is very supportive of one another, it’s like a family. I recently opened a booth at the Made in KC Marketplace on the Plaza and have felt that 10-fold since moving in.

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?

I’ve long admired Rachael and Erik Messner of Messner Bee Farm. They are two of the kindest people in KC and have on multiple occasions taken time to help me out. I have a curiosity about bees and pollinators as well, so I think their commitment to beekeeping is admirable.

8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?

For me it’s a tossup between Made in KC and The Strawberry Swing. Both were created to celebrate and lift up the makers here and give our community a platform.

9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?

Buy one holiday gift from a local artist or maker this year, and include their social handle on the gift so the recipient can see some of the behind-the-scenes and the real person who made it.

Keep up with Megh Knappenberger on the web at: