Maker City KC calendar: weekly roundup of maker events, holiday pop-ups, Global Entrepreneurship Week and more, November 14-20

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Thursday - Sunday, November 14-17

Brookside Holiday Season Opener in Brookside at 6330 Brookside Plaza, KCMO

Friday, November 15

The Balloon Fashion Show - a party by Molly Balloons & Quixotic at The Truman, 601 E. Truman Road, KCMO

Friday and Saturday, November 15-16

2 Friends and Junk Holiday Vintage Market at KCI Expo Center, 11730 NW Ambassador Dr, KCMO

Saturday, November 16

West Bottoms Holiday Open House at Ugly Glass & Company at 1285 Hickory St., KCMO

Event features over 45 vendors with vintage and KC Made goods to shop from on 2 floors

Monday - Friday, November 18-22

Global Entrepreneurship Week at The Black Archives of Mid-America, 1722 E 17th Ter, KCMO

Global Entrepreneurship Week is an international celebration of the makers, innovators and job creators who launch startups and bring ideas to life. Founded by the Kauffman Foundation in 2008, it has since expanded to more than 160 countries. Here in KC, #GEWKC 2019 will be celebrated with more than 100 events and thousands of attendees.

Wednesday, November 20

Artsgiving - Affordable art for a good cause at Hello Big Idea, 1627 Main Street #401, KCMO

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC: