Maker City KC calendar: weekly roundup of maker events, holiday pop-ups, Global Entrepreneurship Week and more, November 14-20

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Thursday - Sunday, November 14-17

Friday, November 15

Friday and Saturday, November 15-16

Saturday, November 16

Event features over 45 vendors with vintage and KC Made goods to shop from on 2 floors

Monday - Friday, November 18-22

Global Entrepreneurship Week is an international celebration of the makers, innovators and job creators who launch startups and bring ideas to life. Founded by the Kauffman Foundation in 2008, it has since expanded to more than 160 countries. Here in KC, #GEWKC 2019 will be celebrated with more than 100 events and thousands of attendees.

Wednesday, November 20

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:

