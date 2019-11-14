Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: weekly roundup of maker events, holiday pop-ups, Global Entrepreneurship Week and more, November 14-20
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Thursday - Sunday, November 14-17
- Brookside Holiday Season Opener in Brookside at 6330 Brookside Plaza, KCMO
Friday, November 15
- The Balloon Fashion Show - a party by Molly Balloons & Quixotic at The Truman, 601 E. Truman Road, KCMO
Friday and Saturday, November 15-16
- 2 Friends and Junk Holiday Vintage Market at KCI Expo Center, 11730 NW Ambassador Dr, KCMO
Saturday, November 16
- West Bottoms Holiday Open House at Ugly Glass & Company at 1285 Hickory St., KCMO
Event features over 45 vendors with vintage and KC Made goods to shop from on 2 floors
Monday - Friday, November 18-22
- Global Entrepreneurship Week at The Black Archives of Mid-America, 1722 E 17th Ter, KCMO
Global Entrepreneurship Week is an international celebration of the makers, innovators and job creators who launch startups and bring ideas to life. Founded by the Kauffman Foundation in 2008, it has since expanded to more than 160 countries. Here in KC, #GEWKC 2019 will be celebrated with more than 100 events and thousands of attendees.
Wednesday, November 20
- Artsgiving - Affordable art for a good cause at Hello Big Idea, 1627 Main Street #401, KCMO
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
