Maker City KC newsletter: meet two makers that will be at Holiday Swing and don’t miss Thundergong this Saturday

In this week’s Maker City KC newsletter you’ll find two articles about two different makers that will be at the upcoming Holiday Swing, happening on November 30 and December 1 at Union Station. Holiday Swing is an impressive indie craft fair and maker showcase put on by The Strawberry Swing and will feature 150 plus makers all selling their wares just in time for the holidays.

This week we meet Clarissa Knighten who is the creative mind behind RAD aka Rissa’s Artistic Design. After working a corporate job for nearly two decades she left that role and reset her life, in a new direction. Have a look at her story HERE.

Then we meet Terry Runyan who is a maker, a teacher, a visual artist, a YouTube Channel host, a cat lover and more. Her artwork has a very contemporary feel and features a lot of animals - and lots of cats - and even though I’m highly allergic to them, I’m very intrigued. Read her story HERE.

What are you up to this Saturday, November 9? There’s an amazing fundraiser concert happening at The Uptown, it has a curious name, and it’s featured in our calendar story of events to check out this week. It’s called Thundergong! and it’s a fundraiser for an amazing KC charity called Steps of Faith Foundation. The concert event features comedians, Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen and Will Forte - all huge actors who spent some time on Saturday Night Live. Also on the bill are two Grammy winners, Wynonna Judd and Ben Harper and two great acts with KC roots, Madisen Ward of Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear and The Get Up Kids. And also those crazy yacht rockers, who recently sold out Kanza Hall, Summer Breeze will be there too!

Saturday will be an amazing night of music, comedy and silliness all for a great cause. Steps of Faith Foundation has helped more than 100 people in 2019 alone. They assist people who are not insured or underinsured and have lost a limb. They work with these people in a time of great need to help them get back on track, living a better and more full life.

Last year Jason Sudeikis talked about Thundergong! on Ellen and she wrote a $20,000 check! They use the hashtag “#givesteps” and that’s exactly what they do, they #givesteps to people who need assistance. This is the third year of the event and the first two have been spectacular. If you’re looking for a great way to spend your Saturday eventing, make sure you’re at The Uptown at 8PM sharp for an amazing opening number. For tickets and more info go HERE. Thanks! - Chris Haghirian