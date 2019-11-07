9 Questions with a Maker, meet Terry Runyan, visual artist and creativity encourager

Save the date:The 9th annual Holiday Swing is coming up on November 30 and December 1 at Union Station. This maker will be one of 150 plus makers at the event!

“Terry Runyan is a visual artist and creativity encourager living in Kansas City. Terry loves animals, particularly cats, and you’ll usually find furry, feathery and fishy friends in her work. After a long career as an in-house illustrator for Hallmark, Terry now runs her own business creating art and videos to help others explore their creativity.

Terry works in a variety of media, from digital to painting, collaging and drawing. She teaches classes on Skillshare and also has a YouTube channel where she shares about the creative process and through speaking and demonstrating her approach. Inspired by everything she sees, particularly her two cats Rylee and Tucker, Terry follows that inspiration and finds that her art (and life) is always full of surprises.

Terry sees art as a way of connecting and communicating with others. She encourages people’s creativity by sharing her own journey and the wonderful insights that are available to all of us.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

1. What inspires you and your work?

I love the mystery of jumping into a new piece of art! You never know what will happen and this is so exciting. I also usually have a cat or two nearby that are a continual inspiration!

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?

Definitely doers from my point of view! Dreaming is fun but without some sort of movement, creative act, I can often fall asleep. ;)

3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?

The first thing that comes to mind is electric light! It certainly comes in handy for my daily creating explorations.

4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?

Maybe gas powered engines and motors.

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

I’m very interested in Neil Gaiman’s message of each of us having something unique to share that only we can bring. Making art, creating anything, comes through our unique voice.

6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?

I love how we can all come together and share what we are creating with each other and Kansas City! Meeting each other and seeing what we are creating is so inspiring!

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?

It would be impossible to narrow this down. I am impressed by everyone who jumps in and creates something! Creativity is a step into the unknown and I find it so cool to experience the amazing ways people explore this step!

8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?

For me it would have to be the Strawberry and Holiday Swings! Anyone can apply and there is always a wonderful variety of artists to see.

9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?

I would ask people to play, to explore their own creativity! Appreciation for creativity grows out of our own exploration and sharing. This can only support all makers on the journey!

Keep up with Terry Runyan and see her work online here: