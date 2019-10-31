Maker City KC newsletter: delivering you stories about Curiosity Passport, Zim’s Sauces and great events to your inbox

Roeland Park, KS USA - October 17, 2019: zim’s 2019 Hope Sauce Copyright: Todd Zimmer

Whenever the Maker City KC newsletter pops up in your inbox you know you’re in for a treat. Speaking of treats, Happy Halloween to you!

This week’s newsletter continues our tradition of telling you interesting stories about Kansas City makers. First up, is a story about Curiosity Passport. What a cool idea this creation is. It’s part art, part scavenger hunt, part event and all around, it’s an amazing new way to see and explore Kansas City. Check out this story about Alexis Webb Bechtold’s letterboxes and get ready to go exploring, read it HERE.

Next up, for almost a decade now this maker has been making wing sauces and hot sauces right here in Kansas City. Meet Todd Zimmer of Zim’s Sauces. He moved to KC from Buffalo, New York and has “blended all we brought from NY with new loves found in Kansas City.” It’s a great sauce and it’d make a great gift for the hot sauce lover on your holiday shopping list. Read about your new favorite hot sauce HERE.

This weekend you can find Zim’s Sauces at an awesome annual fundraiser concert event called Apocalypse Meow. The 12th annual event kicks off with two bands on Friday, November 1 at Mills Records and then the big show is Saturday, November 2 at Drexel Hall at The Irish Center of Kansas City. Stop by and grab a bottle of Hope Sauce, you’ll love the sauce and you’ll also be supporting a great cause in the Midwest Music Foundation. - Chris Haghirian