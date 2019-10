Maker City KC calendar: weekly roundup of maker and creative events October 31 to November 6

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2

Friday at Mills Records in Westport, 4045 Broadway Blvd

Saturday at Drexel Hall at The Irish Center of Kansas City, 3301 Baltimore

Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3

Grand Opening Weekend for I Heart Local at 10919 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS

Saturday, November 2

Sugar Skull Making Workshops at Crossroads Hotel, 2101 Central Street

Learn to Brew Day at Grain to Glass, 1611 Swift Ave, North Kansas City

Wednesday, November 6

2019 Art in the Loop Closing Reception at KC Public Library - Central Library, 14 W 10th St.

Saturday, November 9

Jason Sudeikis and Friends present Thundergong! 2019 at Uptown Theater, 3700 Broadway

A benefit concert featuring: Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, Will Forte, The Get Up Kids, Wynonna Judd, Madisen Ward and more

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC: