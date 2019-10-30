A little bit of Buffalo, NY and a little bit of Kansas City mixed together to make sauce for the soul, meet Todd Zimmer of Zim’s Sauces

Event note: This weekend is the 12th annual Apocalypse Meow fundraiser event for Midwest Music Foundation. To celebrate the occasion and to help the cause Zim’s Sauces creates a special HOPE SAUCE to raise money for Kansas City musicians who need emergency medical care. The event takes place on Friday at Mills Records and on Saturday at Drexel Hall at The Kansas City Irish Center. The event is open to the public, for more info and for a ringing endorsement by former Mayor Sly James go HERE.

Roeland Park, KS USA - October 17, 2019: zim’s 2019 Hope Sauce Todd Zimmer Copyright: Todd Zimmer

Here’s what you need to know about Zim’s Sauces and Todd Zimmer, master sauce guy: “Growing up in Buffalo, New York, ground zero for wing sauce, I’ve tasted the best at the Anchor Bar, Duff’s and Sorrentino’s. Cooking wings, pizza and beef on weck at Sorrentino’s ignited a smoldering passion for flavor that later, while cooking under chef Freducci Crisafulli, was sharpened and refined.

In 1997 Janet and I moved from upstate New York to Kansas City and blended the NY we brought with Kansas City we found; vinegar based cayenne pepper sauce and butter from Buffalo with cilantro and BBQ sauce from Kansas City. From our hearts to your belly here’s Zim’s… sauce for the soul.”

Roeland Park, KS USA - October 13, 2017: zim’s 2017 Product Line Todd Zimmer

1. What inspires you and your work?

Sad music, architecture, balance, ergonomics, Atari. You know, S.M.A.B.E.A.. It’s really big in Japan, the new Feng Shui.

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?

Makers do the dream.

3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?

Soft/loud/soft music or the Big Muff fuzz pedal.

Kansas City, MO USA - September 16, 2018: zim’s Bufsas Production Todd Zimmer Copyright: Todd Zimmer

4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?

The Hot Pocket. Though the jingle is brilliant.

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

Charles and Ray Eames. As an industrial design team they created amazing furniture, architecture and graphics… such beauty. I strive to design sauces that are a melody of flavors working in harmony alongside the food they have an arranged marriage to. You did say (to answer the questions from your) stream of consciousness, right?

6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?

The support of the cross platform community and joy on peoples faces when they talk about their passion. I love that consumers are cognizant of the movement and go out of their way to support it.

Roeland Park, KS USA - October 13, 2017: zim’s 2017 Product Line Todd Zimmer

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?

JHS guitar effects pedals. I don’t know the owner, Josh, personally but I know a couple of people that work in his shop and they are super cool and talented. One of these days I will own some of his pedals, probably the “Kilt Overdrive” will be first. JHS is a confidently humble and innovative company. Like Seüf guitars and Jaykco guitar straps.

8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?

Joe’s KC Z-Man sandwich. One great example of the American Dream playing out; build a company from the heart, name a sandwich starting it with the best letter of the alphabet and the rest is just tasty history. ”Dream” and “do”, makers motto.

Kansas City, MO USA - September 16, 2018: zim’s Bufsas Production Todd Zimmer Copyright: Todd Zimmer

9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?

Think long term while being kind and considerate. Oh, and cruise in the right lane, pass in the left.

