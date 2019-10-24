Maker City KC newsletter: maker pop-ups, murals and a reminder to buy local

Buy local. It’s a phrase that we throw around a lot and it seems to find its way into so many stories shared on the Maker City KC newsletter and in our feature stories. We’re coming up on the holiday shopping season and ‘tis the season to really fulfill that phrase, “buy local.” There’s something about the holidays that lends itself to getting gifts for the people on your holiday shopping list from local merchants and makers. In KC we’re blessed to have an abundance of events that bring together dozens of makers offering up so many amazing and different gift options for even the most hard to shop for people on your list.

Here are just a couple upcoming opportunities for you to buy local and two are this weekend:

Holiday Treasures Craft Festival at The Shawnee Civic Centre

13817 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS - this Saturday, October 26 at 9 AM–4 PM

“Beat the crowds this holiday season and pick up some unique, hand-crafted holiday gifts while you are at it! The Holiday Treasures Craft Festival is on Saturday, October 26th from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Shawnee Civic Centre 13817 Johnson Drive. Admission is free, you have nothing to lose and the perfect holiday gift to gain!

In celebration of our 20th year, the first 500 shoppers will receive a commemorative reusable shopping bag for all of their goodies!”

Fall Swing Octoberfest at Woodyard BBQ

3001 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, KS, this Sunday, October 27 at 11 AM–5 PM

“Come join us for BBQ {the BEST burnt ends in Kansas City}, BEER {mmmm beer}, LIVE MUSIC {who doesn’t like live music?}, and, of course, MAKERS! We’ll have handmade & vintage vendors hand-picked for this rustic, fall event! Hop on over the State Line with us & let’s give KCK some love!”

*Save the date* The 9th Annual Holiday Swing, November 30 and December 1

30 West Pershing Road, inside Union Station

“Join The Midwest’s top indie craft fair as we pop-up in Union Station for The 9th Annual Holiday Swing! KC’s handmade holiday destination, with over 150 of The Midwest’s greatest makers/crafters/artisans and a whole lot of Holiday FUN! Unique and handmade holiday gifts for everyone, all under one roof. You don’t want to miss this! It’s Etsy Made Local in Kansas City!”

Don’t miss this story, a feature on an amazing muralist that’s been painting murals for decades now. Meet Michael Toombs HERE.

And lastly, this week’s 9 Questions with a Maker story features one of the makers that will be at Holiday Swing, CityScape Designs. When I was preparing for the article I bought a great birthday gift from her site. Look at her stuff and maybe you can check someone off of your holiday shopping list early this year. Read the article HERE. - Chris Haghirian