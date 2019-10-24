Maker City KC calendar: Our weekly roundup of maker pop-ups and creative events October 24-30

Read Next

Muralist and large-scale public art project programmer Michael Toombs was born in Kansas City exactly one year after Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, which ruled unanimously that racial segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional. This ruling would play a large role in this masterful muralist’s life down the road.

Growing up on the eastside of Kansas City, Toombs attended Garrison School. It was there his principal noticed he was frequently drawing and sketching. “Principal Scott saw I had some artistic ability and he asked me if I wanted to learn more. Of course I said yes, so every Saturday, he gave me some bus tokens and I rode the Metro to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and was taught by Mathew Monks, a retired Hallmark artist and well-respected watercolor artist and lithographer, along with about 20 other kids. We would tour the galleries and could do all kinds of art,” Toombs says. His time with Monks at The Nelson-Atkins inspired his future as a community leader and champion for young people and adult artists.