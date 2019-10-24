Maker City KC

Maker City KC calendar: Our weekly roundup of maker pop-ups and creative events October 24-30

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Thursday, October 24

Girls Just Wanna Have FUNding Pitch Showcase at Plexpod Crossroads, 1712 Main Street

Friday, October 25

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas Kick-Off at Hallmark Gold Crown Store, 2450 Grand Blvd. #208

Saturday, October 26

Arts and Coffee Table Book Sale at Kansas City Public Library - Plaza Branch, 4801 Main Street

Find Help for Your Business with a One-on-One Session at Crows Coffee South Plaza, 304 E 51st Street

Holiday Treasures Craft Festival at The Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS

Sunday, October 27

Fall Swing Octoberfest at Woodyard BBQ, 3001 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, KS

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:

