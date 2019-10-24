Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: Our weekly roundup of maker pop-ups and creative events October 24-30
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Thursday, October 24
Girls Just Wanna Have FUNding Pitch Showcase at Plexpod Crossroads, 1712 Main Street
Friday, October 25
Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas Kick-Off at Hallmark Gold Crown Store, 2450 Grand Blvd. #208
Saturday, October 26
Arts and Coffee Table Book Sale at Kansas City Public Library - Plaza Branch, 4801 Main Street
Find Help for Your Business with a One-on-One Session at Crows Coffee South Plaza, 304 E 51st Street
Holiday Treasures Craft Festival at The Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS
Sunday, October 27
Fall Swing Octoberfest at Woodyard BBQ, 3001 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, KS
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
