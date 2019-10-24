9 Questions with a Maker: meet Jessica Janasz of Cityscape Design

Save the date:The 9th annual Holiday Swing is coming up on November 30 and December 1 at Union Station. This maker will be one of 150 plus makers at the event!

Cityscape Design was founded in 2014 after creating a skyline design of Kansas City with the sole intention of practicing the pen tool in Adobe Illustrator. That design plus 30 others over the years has been translated into home decor and kitchen products sold online and in stores, and most recently a mural in the Crossroads.

1. What inspires you and your work?

It started with being inspired by how much love and pride KC locals have for their city, which led to asking how can I create well-designed products that provoke that connection or sense of nostalgia for locals here and in other cities.

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?

I feel you can’t have one without the other. You have to act on your dreams if you want them to become a reality. And the dreams, or the vision, is what drives you to figure out what action take next, your dream is your ‘why.’

3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?

I might be biased because I’m a photographer, but I would say the camera. It’s a tool we will always use but will always evolve. It lets you hold onto a moment from 50 years ago, market and grow a company, share stories, and see someone or something across the world you otherwise may not have the chance to. It’s so powerful.

4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?

The Segway. They’re so awkward! Or cigarettes, because of all the reasons.

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

I have a love for brand identity, and Bre with Rowan Made is someone who I’m always inspired by, and whose style I can’t get enough of.

6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?

There’s this community over competition vibe in Kansas City that I love. There’s so much support, collaboration, and resources.

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?

Emily Bordner of EB and Co. Absolutely love her work, her sophisticated style, and how she’s turned her craft into a successful brand- evident by her recent opening of her first store!

8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?

Made in KC has done such an incredible job at reflecting the surplus of talent in this city, supporting the makers here, and becoming a company to look up to through their success and growth of their own brand.

9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?

We all love the convenience of Amazon or running into Target, but I can’t encourage everyone enough to get out to small shops and craft shows to find one of a kind items, especially for gifts.VisitKC even offers a “Shop Local Map” to help you get started in shopping with small businesses.

