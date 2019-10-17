Maker City KC calendar: Our weekly roundup of fun and creative events October 17-23

Read Next

Dr. Bill Busch, a dentist whose offices sit discreetly at 2000 Swift St. in North Kansas City, can boast an influence and enterprise that reaches from coast to coast. He created and co-founded TeamSmile in 2005, a non-profit organization that pairs professional athletes with dental professionals to provide free dental care to underserved children.

Teamed with Chiefs’ punter Dustin Colquitt, among others, Busch built the non-profit within Kansas City, early on providing care in Arrowhead Stadium parking lots. “It was a dental tailgate,” says Busch’s wife Natalie. The charity has expanded to major league cities across America.