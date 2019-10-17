Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: Our weekly roundup of fun and creative events October 17-23
Thursday, October 17
- Staying Indie - Business & Legal Consultations for Creatives at InterUrban ArtHouse, 8001 Newton St. in Overland Park
- Startland’s Innovation Exchange: In the Green at Gould Evans, 4200 Pennsylvania Ave.
- Art of the Movement at The Gem Theater at 1615 E. 18th St.
Tuesday, October 22
- Womxn In Leadership: Igniting Change Through Impact at Plexpod, 300 E. 39th St.
Wednesday, October 23
- TEDxKC Adventure: The Power of PLAY! at The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, 5235 Oak St.
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
