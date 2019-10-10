Maker City KC newsletter: What are your plans for Saturday night? Check out ReVision by ScrapsKC

I love Kansas City and we know how to pack our weekends full of cool events. Every once in a while an event climbs to the top of the pile and demands attention, one of those events is happening this weekend. It’s an inaugural event and fashion show called ReVision, happening this Saturday, October 12. It sounds like the foundation for another great and unique KC event and it’s all happening to give hope and help to the homeless.

A couple weeks ago Maker City KC contributor, Bob Martin, wrote a feature about ScrapsKC. It was my introduction to this amazing organization. They are Kansas City’s first creative reuse center that helps artists and also helps the homeless. Their non-profit store is located at 3269 Roanoke Road and they are an exercise in social entrepreneurism that repurposes donated art supplies and found objects and sells them to provide hope for the homeless.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Scraps KC operates on the funds generated by sales, grants and donations, but more is needed to support its growth. To that end, the facility is presenting its inaugural ReVision Fashion Show from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 12. Tickets are available HERE and start at $20.

The fashion show will highlight creations by two dozen designers who used items from the store or materials they already owned. Nothing new or purchased can be used.

“This is not clothing meant to be worn, but invented by artists to explore the media,” says Polly McCann, a fabric artist.

And it’s in that exploration, Mott adds, that art and the artists who make it break down barriers. “Everyone is welcome here,” says Brenda Mott, Scraps KC’s founder and executive director. “It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from.”

Here’s their description of the event: ScrapsKC, a 501(c)3 nonprofit creative reuse center, will host their first annual ReVision Fashion Show on Saturday, October 12, 2019. A philanthropic event like no other in Kansas City, ReVision will combine all parts of the ScrapsKC mission - Reuse/Repurpose of materials, Education, and Homeless Renewal - to highlight the amazing creativity in our metro area. Local designers and artists at all levels will repurpose a wide variety of items to design and produce entries which will be featured on the runway at the fashion contest. In addition to the creative couture, there will be music, fun art activities, a self-guided tour of ScrapsKC, food and beverages. This year’s theme is the FUTURE!

I hope you can make it to the event or at least check out Scraps KC’s Facebook page! -Chris Haghirian