9 questions with a maker: All about KC accessories expert Emily Bordner of EB & Co.

Emily Bordner’s obsession with accessories started back in 2012, when she was on the hunt to find the perfect handbag.

Bordner was looking for something modern and simple, affordable yet high-quality. Her search was unsuccessful. So, as most great startup stories go, Emily set out to make her own perfect leather tote.

It didn’t take long before her bags caught the attention of friends and family, and after a few successful pop-up shops, EB & Co. was born. Since first breaking into the fashion scene with a line of handmade leather bags, Bordner has expanded EB and Co. to include jewelry, art prints and hair accessories. Today, her pieces can be found in numerous boutiques across Kansas City, Colorado and Texas.

As creative director, Bordner is on a mission to create easy, elevated accessories that spark confidence and inspire individuality. And just last weekend she celebrated the grand opening of her EB and Co. store at 326 W. 63rd St. in Brookside. Stop by sometime, say “Hello” and see her amazing offerings.

Maker City KC: What inspires you and your work?

Bordner: Simplicity, fashion and the women around me.

Maker City KC: Are makers doers or dreamers?

Bordner: Doers. From my experience, you have to be motivated to put yourself out there. They hustle hard. That’s a doer.

Maker City KC: What invention or product do you wish you would have created?

Bordner: The leather tote.

Maker City KC: What is the worst invention or product still embraced by modern society?

Bordner: The Shake Weight.

Maker City KC: If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

Bordner: Clare Vivier. She has incredible taste. It’s Parisian meets L.A. style and I’ve admired her as a designer for a long time. If Kate Spade was alive it would be her in a heartbeat. She was someone I always looked up to and loved the simplicity of her pieces.

Maker City KC: What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?

Bordner: It’s original. Everyone has such killer taste and is so inventive.

Maker City KC: Who is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?

Bordner: Jess Macy with ColorBlokc. She has great taste and is so talented with whatever she touches. I especially like her illustrations right now but I used to love her wall hangings, when she still did them. She is mind-bogglingly good.

Maker City KC: What Kansas City creation best reflects our makers’ community?

Bordner: Strawberry Swing. Katie Van Dieren puts in so much effort to create an incredible show. I love seeing how the community and talent has evolved. It has been so cool!

Maker City KC: If you could ask people to do just one thing to support the Maker Movement what would it be?

Bordner: Take the time to actually visit locally owned shops and craft shows. It can only benefit the community to keep your money here.

